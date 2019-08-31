Tickets go on sale for new Derry to London Southend Airport route

Tickets are now on sale for Derry’s new air route to London which switches from Stansted to Southend in October.

It’s understood customers who have booked to travel to London Stansted after October 27 will be contacted and offered a refund or a free-of-charge alternative reservation to London Southend.

Tickets, from £39.99 per person one way, can now be booked online at www.loganair.co.uk or by calling 0344 800 2855.

The new government subsidised contract between City of Derry and London Southend has been awarded for two years with the potential of a one-year extension.

Loganair has designed a 26 service per week schedule which enables a full day of business in London, with services departing at 7am on weekdays and returning at 7.25pm. The airline is also operating a 9am Saturday service and two well-timed Sunday flights, allowing for Friday to Sunday weekend breaks either side of the Irish Sea.

Awarded by the British Government’s Department for Transport, in partnership with the Department for the Economy in Northern Ireland, the route will be served by a 49-seat Embraer 145 aircraft – with every ticket including 20kg of complimentary hold baggage, 6kg of cabin baggage and an inflight refreshment.

It takes 52 minutes by train to travel from Southend Airport into central London’s Liverpool Street, served by up to six trains per hour from the airport’s dedicated train station – only 100 metres walk from the terminal.

Charlene Shongo, manager at City of Derry Airport, says flying direct to Southend Airport is a quick and easy way to connect to London.

“The new Loganair service to London Southend will enable travellers within the local area to depart CoDA early morning and return the same evening as well as acting as a catalyst for inbound tourism to the region,” she added.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair’s Managing Director, says the new service extends the airline’s “excellent long-standing relationship with City of Derry, where we were the first airline operator over 40 years ago.”

Derry’s Mayor, Michaela Boyle, says the new route can promote the NW City Region as a viable business hub and attractive tourism destination.

“Following our recent City Deal announcement, this is a further endorsement of the NW region and will help strengthen our overall proposition in terms of building trade, tourism and investment.

See page 12 for more.