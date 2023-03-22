The Foyle MLA said: “The negotiation between the EU and the British government has concluded. It’s now time to move forward.

“We need the Assembly and Executive restored and parties working together to tackle the problems in our health service and deliver for workers, families and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ten months ago, the people voted in a democratic Assembly election, yet no power-sharing coalition government has yet been formed. The democratic outcome of that election must be respected.

First Minister Designate Michelle O'Neill with Foyle MLAs Pádraig Delargy and Ciara Ferguson.

“The onus is now on the British and Irish governments, the Stormont parties, not least the DUP, to get back to business and form a government which will support families and workers.”

The Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee formally meets in London this Friday to adopt the deal into EU law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad