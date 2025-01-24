Trump 2.0... hold on to your hats - View from the Foyle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For many, it is time to avert their eyes, put their fingers in their ears, bite their lips. The week has started with a flurry of new laws, signed for public entertainment but with serious intent. Verbal volleys have been fired and so too a load of US public servants.

Regardless of your views of the man and his domestic and diplomatic priorities, or whether you think he and his team have the civility to lead the ‘free world’, there will be few who won’t know, or feel, that he’s back.

Welcome to Trump 2.0, it is recommended that you hold on to your hats.

Many in the US loath him but marginally more love him given the result of the Presidential Election in November. Whether it is billionaires and “tech bros” or auto workers and manual labourers, Trump has an appeal across a demographic at extreme ends of each other.

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on January 21, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite wild contradictions, he has found a way to offer something to each.

Whilst there was evident improvement in jobs under President Biden, inflated prices meant people just didn’t feel it so at the heart of his appeal to ‘blue collar’ communities is a promise to drive down energy and everyday prices, to reduce the size of government.

The academic, astronomer and author Carl Sagan wrote in 1995 that he had “a foreboding of an America in my children's or grandchildren's time - when the United States is a service and information economy; when nearly all the manufacturing industries have slipped away to other countries; when awesome technological powers are in the hands of a very few.”

Trump’s policies will continue to enrich the absurdly wealthy who have the “awesome technological powers in the hands”, but can he deliver his promises to everyone? Are the contradictions too wide to be bridged?

Stephen Kelly, left, chief executive of Manufacturing NI. Picture by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

He has at least recognised that the strongest economies still make real things. He’s determined to see a return of their manufacturing jobs by making it too expensive to import from overseas.

His big idea to drive down prices is to “drill, drill, drill”. To scrap decarbonisation plans, make the US energy independent and sell their excess across the globe.

The cost of energy, as we’ve all witnessed in the last three years, is the fundamental driver of inflation. Energy is needed for transport, heating, producing our water and food. Locally, electricity prices were four times larger than the long run and even now still double from what we’ve been used to.

Our electricity power producers enjoy eyewatering profitability, some with a 77% gross and 41% net margin, at the expense of all of us. Governments in Dublin and London stepped in with taxpayers’ money to take the harshest edges off our prices whilst the generators continued to wake up every day thinking they had won the lotto 365 days in a row.

With Trump drilling, we’re dithering. No one is daring enough to put the power back into the hand of the energy consumer. That means there’s huge competitiveness trouble ahead even before we consider the threat of US import tariffs, tax cuts and incentives to attract or bring manufacturing jobs back to those US citizens who feel left behind.

The remaining part of this decade, politically, socially, and economically, is promising to be as bumpy as the road past Crescent Link fire station. Like it or not, Trump is going to change things. We can just watch on, but it is wiser to act.

Stephen Kelly,

Manufacturing NI.