Twenty homes without power after electricity pole felled in 'road traffic accident'

Twenty home have been hit by a power cut after a telegraph pole was felled on the outskirts of Derry.

The incident occurred on the Ardmore Road, which was closed for a time but has now re-opened with a traffic light system in operation to manage the flow of vehicles.

Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) have said the outage was caused by a road traffic accident.

Its engineers are currently addressing the problem.

"The fault is due to a road traffic accident resulting in damage to the network," said the electricity distributor.

The PSNI, meanwhile, said: "Premises on the Rushall Road will be without power as the incident is dealt with."