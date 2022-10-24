Two bedroom Muff flat to go under hammer for €55,000
A two bedroom flat in Muff is to go under the hammer with a guide price of €55,000 next month.
By Kevin Mullan
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
The first floor two bedroom apartment at The Loft, McHale’s Court, in Main Street in the border village is among several lots that have been listed by BIDX1 ahead of its online auction in November 10.
A bidding deposit of €4,500 is required which will be fully refundable to unsuccessful bidders.
The property, which extends to approximately 753 square feet, is currently in ‘vacant possession’, according to BIDX1.