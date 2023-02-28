News you can trust since 1772
Two shops proposed for car park behind popular Eglinton-pub The Happy Landing

An application to build two retail units at a car park behind popular Eglinton-pub and restaurant, The Happy Landing, has been submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council.

By Kevin Mullan
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 12:54pm

The proposal is for two ‘non-food commercial/retail units and associated works’.

Details of the application, which has been submitted by DSMCC Construction Ltd., a locally-based company, have been newly-published by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Neighbour notifications have been issued for the application which will now go forward for decision to the Council’s Planning Committee.

