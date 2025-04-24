U-Value SIPs leads the way in sustainable, inclusive housing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In April’s Fair Housing Month, U-Value SIPS in Donegal is spotlighting how innovative, energy-efficient building solutions can support inclusive housing. As per one of Ireland’s few SIP manufacturers, the company champions faster, greener construction, key to tackling housing shortages.

U-Value SIPS, a leading manufacturer of Structural Insulated Panels (SIPS), is making waves in the construction industry with its innovative approach to building efficiency and sustainability. Declan McCrory, Director of U-Value SIPS, sat down with Patrick Sharkey to discuss the company’s rapid growth, commitment to environmental standards, and future expansion plans. April is Fair Housing Month.

"At U-Value SIPS, we pride ourselves on producing Structural Insulated Panels that are transforming the construction industry," McCrory states. "Our SIP Squares feature rigid polyurethane foam.”

The corporation, though relatively new to the market, has quickly positioned itself as a key player.

Wrapped up SIPs

U-Value SIPS is based in Donegal, a location chosen strategically. "We've set up in Donegal for several reasons, as you know yourself," McCrory utters. "There are the ongoing defective block issues.”

The construction industry's evolving technological advancements are crucial. "For new technologies, if you do your homework, you’ll know we're an MMC (Modern Methods of Construction)," he pointed out. "While SIPS have been around worldwide, they are relatively new.”

Prefabricated off-site, U-Value SIPS panels streamline construction, saving both time and labour.

Sustainability is at the core of U-Value SIPS’ operations. "We're probably ahead of most because of the manufacturing plant we've built and why we’ve done it," McCrory avows. "We don’t depend on other foam manufacturers to make our foam. We make it onsite. No, we're very new to the market. We're a sub-manufacturer. So we have diversified from joinery and everything else to make a panel.” They provide sustainable building solutions. At U-Value SIPS, they are passionate about what they do! Their Structural Insulated Panels (SIPS) are the future of energy-efficient, eco-friendly buildings. Construction engineering is changing and evolving constantly. It was a busy week at U-Value SIPS! They’ve got jobs ready to roll for Cork, Dublin, and Tyrone next week, plus test panels.

Sips in action

This independence significantly reduces emissions. "We bring in two trucks and can send 50 out.”

Looking to the future, U-Value SIPS is keen to support industry growth through apprenticeships and collaboration. "There’s a massive amount of work to be done for apprenticeships," McCrory acknowledged. "We believe in the direction we're going. Right now, we have the capability of producing three houses per day. But we can go up to six houses per day quite comfortably. We're one of maybe two main manufacturers in Ireland. So you can't get out of here on this.” SIP panel provides the bulk of the insulation, and altering the roofing finish does not drastically affect the U-Value.

Through a firm commitment to quality, efficiency, and sustainability, U-Value SIPS is poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of construction in Ireland and beyond. "It’s quite easy."