Unite union to hold own May Day celebrations in Carlisle Road

The North West branches of the Unite union will celebrate May Day tomorrow at their Carlisle Road offices while a separate Derry Trades Union Council rally takes place in Waterloo Square at the same time.

In a joint May Day statement senior organisers with Unite in the city, Liam Gallagher, Gareth Scott and Philip Oakes, said they would be holding the event for members and their friends and family starting at 1 p.m. followed by refreshments at 1.30 p.m. at a local venue.

They said: “Unite represents thousands of working men and women in the North West who are employed in both the private and public sector. Our membership is made up of all political persuasions and none and of all religious denominations and none. However, we have one common aim and that is the maintenance and advancement of workers’ rights. In the North West in 2019 there are many good progressive companies and employers both large and small who work with trade unions to provide decent employment. Unfortunately there are not enough of them to supply jobs and to give hope to our young people. The loss of our manufacturing base mainly due to outsourcing for cheaper labour in the race to the bottom that we have experienced in the last thirty years has largely been replaced by precarious employment practice.”

The trio said an anti-union culture within some firms was something the labour movement needed to address.

“More and more we are seeing workers being employed in zero contract hour jobs, fixed term contracts which offer no security, employment through agencies and working in employment where union membership is not tolerated.

“This offers no hope to these workers and it will not build the type of growth that our poor economy needs. Workers need to bring union strength back by joining a trade union and getting the union into work places. It is a fact that where there is a trade union conditions and pay are better. We would like to extend fraternal greetings and solidarity on this May Day to all our members and their families and to all those who are struggling to establish the right to have organised labour,” they stated.

Meanwhile, as reported in Tuesday’s paper, DTUC, will hold its annual May Day celebrations at 1.30 p.m. in Waterloo Place.

“International Workers’ Day gives us an opportunity to recognise the immense role the labour movement has played right across the world in improving the lives of working class people and their communities,” it said.