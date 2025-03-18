Utility Regulator report reveals Share Energy is fastest-growing energy provider in NI
Locally owned energy provider, Share Energy, has recorded an almost tenfold increase in customer numbers—making it the fastest-growing energy supplier in Northern Ireland. Rising from ninth place to seventh in the rankings, Share Energy’s rapid expansion sets it apart in a market where several major suppliers have seen customer losses.
Share Energy CEO, Damian Wilson, welcomed the Utility Regulator’s Quarterly Retail Energy Market Monitoring Report.
“As a new locally-owned addition to the market we are delighted with the way the public is embracing what we stand for by being part of a small revolution up and down the province.
“Our compelling combination of market leading prices, best in class service, underpinned by our commitment to share our profits 50-50 with our customers is really shaking things up. We also have a referral program that rewards both the customer and whoever they invite to join Share Energy. It’s clear a growing number of people are coming to realise there is now real choice in the local electricity market and it’s really easy to switch.”