Vietnamese restaurant chain Madame Pho set to open first outlet in Derry

Popular Vietnamese restaurant chain Madame Pho is set to open a new outlet in Derry.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proprietors have confirmed they are now hiring staff for a new eatery at the former Social and Studio premises at 5 Bishop Street in the city centre.

"Derry/Londonderry we heard you! We are delighted to announce that we will be opening our first northwest store on Bishop Street VERY soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the meantime if you think you could join our team for this location please send your CV to: [email protected],” it stated on its social media channels.

Popular Vietnamese restaurant chain Madame Pho is set to open a new outlet in Derry.

Madame Pho was established in Belfast in 2020 and now has several outlets in the city and its suburbs. It also has a presence in Dublin.

It serves ‘healthy Vietnamese street food classics made fresh every day’ with diners free to choose from its ‘signature Pho noodles, Spring Rolls, Fresh Salads, Bahn Mi's and ‘vegan and gluten free options’.