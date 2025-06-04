Vietnamese restaurant chain Madame Pho set to open first outlet in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 4th Jun 2025, 11:14 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 11:15 BST

Popular Vietnamese restaurant chain Madame Pho is set to open a new outlet in Derry.

The proprietors have confirmed they are now hiring staff for a new eatery at the former Social and Studio premises at 5 Bishop Street in the city centre.

"Derry/Londonderry we heard you! We are delighted to announce that we will be opening our first northwest store on Bishop Street VERY soon.

"In the meantime if you think you could join our team for this location please send your CV to: [email protected],” it stated on its social media channels.

Popular Vietnamese restaurant chain Madame Pho is set to open a new outlet in Derry.

Madame Pho was established in Belfast in 2020 and now has several outlets in the city and its suburbs. It also has a presence in Dublin.

It serves ‘healthy Vietnamese street food classics made fresh every day’ with diners free to choose from its ‘signature Pho noodles, Spring Rolls, Fresh Salads, Bahn Mi's and ‘vegan and gluten free options’.

