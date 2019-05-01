“Visitors” are presumed terrorists in Albino Parts

An imagined world of persecution, discrimination and fear, a country “the abnormal is shockingly normal” will be realised at The Playhouse next month.

The Artillery Street theatre’s latest production, Albino Parts, explores a dystopian world in the not too distant future, where men, women and children are detained with due process of law. “Visitors” are presumed terrorists, used as prostitutes and treated as slaves.

London based Theatre, Film and Television actor Natali Servat

Toddlers are torn from their mothers’ arms at arbitrary border crossings, refugees deported back to certain death and torture, thousands drowning in the oceans, hundreds of thousands scrabbling for food in vast concentration camps.

“Most of the individuals who implement the policies of their political masters are ordinary, decent folk, not too dissimilar to the rest of us,” Director Kieran Griffiths said.

“This production explores bigotry, fear of the other, abuse of power and authority- vast global issues in the setting of an invented time and place.”

The new commission by award winning writer Seamas Keenan (‘Over the Wire’, ‘Starmen’), will run at The Playhouse from Tuesday, May 14 to Saturday 18.

London based Theatre, Film and Television actor Natali Servat, who played the lead in acclaimed play Nazanin’s Story (the Amnesty Award winning play about Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe); and co-founder of Face-to-Face Forum Theatre and Resettlement Support Worker for the Donegal Refugee Resettlement Programme Fadl Mustapha have both been announced for the new commission.

Natali and Fadl will joined by a cast of 24, including John Travers who recently played the role of Liam in the Playhouse production of Playcraft live in 2017 which was broadcast live worldwide, Pat Lynch (Over the Wire), and Andy Doherty (The Monk, The Bird and The Priest).

Tickets range from £5 to £15 and are available from The Playhouse Box Office on (028)71268027 or online at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.