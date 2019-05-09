Void set to hold family Collage Workshop this Saturday

The Void Gallery, Patrick Street, Derry is holding a Collage Workshop tomorrow (Saturday, May 11).

Run by artist Leanne McLaughlin, this is a family event and welcomes children and adults from six years plus.

Inspired by their current exhibition A Visibility Matrix, but acting as a counterweight to instant image recording and referencing the modern masters including Picasso and George Braque, this popular event will be a hands-on workshop incorporating a range of different materials.

Basic materials will be provided but participants are invited to bring along images, text, materials that signify a moment in their lives or a memory they woulod like to perserve.

Artists both young and older will work with these materials and add collage elements to create a non-disposable window into the past and ourselves.

So why not come to Void (2pm to 4pm), get creative and take home your work of art that can be treasure for many years to come?

The cost is only £2 per family, however booking through Eventbrite is essential. Spaces are limited.

Remember Void is a contemporary art space with up to five exhibitions per year showing the work of established international and Irish artists. A key element to the gallery is the Void Engage programme, which places participation, engagement and learning at the heart of Void, making contemporary visual art accessible to visitors of all ages. Join us for a range of events in support of A Visibility Matrix – keep an eye here for more details!