Warm welcome for state-of-the-art heating system at Lisnafin flats for over 55s

A complete transformation of a derelict block of flats at the heart of Strabane is lifting the spirits of the entire community thanks to the Housing Executive

Representatives from Lisnafin, Ardnalee Trust visited the site at Lisnafin Park where work is well underway on the innovative, energy-efficient upgrade project which includes the installation of a new, state-of-the-art heating system at six social housing units intended for over 55s.

Camillus Quinn, Lisanfin, Ardnalee Trust said, “Our committee are delighted with the progress to date.

“These flats have been unoccupied for years and have been an eye sore.

Members of Lisnafin Ardnalee Trust community group join Housing Executive staff to observe extensive works being carried out at flats in Lisnafin Park, Strabane. From left, Jonathan Kyle, Housing Executive Project Manager, Michael Cunningham, Lisnafin Ardanlee Trust, Sharon Poots, Housing Executive Architect and Senior Project Manager, Camillus Quinn, Lisnafin Ardnalee Trust, Gary Hagan, McCusker Contracts Site Manager, and Michael Curran, Housing Executive Direct Specialist Works Manager.

“On completion they are going to be state of the art, fit for purpose facilities which will positively impact on the local community for many years to come.

“We are particularly happy that the flats are designed for over 55s with assisted living needs and will include one unit which is reconfigured to be disabled accessible.”

“The Housing Executive have been instrumental in keeping us up to date with proceedings and we thank them for that.”

Jonathan Kyle, Housing Executive Project Manager said, “It was great to welcome members from the community on site, talk them through the plans and explain what they can expect to see happening over the incoming months.

“During their time with us our visitors observed external wall insulation being installed at the building which is crucial in terms of the efficiency of the sustainable heating system soon to be installed, as it is one of the main measures added to improve the fabric performance.

“Later in the Summer McCusker Contracts Ltd will commence with the installation of the sustainable heating sources which includes a ground sourced heat provision.

"This is an innovative system where heat is extracted from the earth through a series of boreholes and transferred to the properties for space and water heating.

“A first for the Housing Executive, who are directly delivering the complete works, this process will include either ground sourced or air sourced heat pumps keeping each of our tenants warm and cosy in the redeveloped building. And these energy improvements along with the install of solar PV to the roof should also keep the energy bills for the end users nice and low.”