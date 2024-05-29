Watch: A busy day at the Flower Moon market in Derry's St Columb's Hall
Set up by Derry Business Collective, the event saw over 60 small local businesses setting up stall and selling a wide range of goods, including clothing, homeware, jewellery, skincare, candles and dog treats.
We had a chat with some of the business owners about the market.
First up is Sam Ferry from Thistle Nurseries. He said: “We are a small business but growing, just trying to expand the customer base the market. Here is a brilliant way to do that. We've met so many people and have gotten to chat to so many other business owners.”
Aine Morrison from Rose and Drows by Aine meanwhile said: “I started crocheting during lockdown, something to do that's not spending time on the phone, and having a hobby on the side as well."
On the opportunity the market gave her, Aine said: “I think its great ‘cause it's a chance to showcase what you have. I was selling mainly on Instagram beforehand and not everyone has Instagram.
“You get out socialising with other businesses and get to meet other businesses, I get inspiration from them too, I think it's good for the local economy too because it’s bringing people into our city centre to meet all these businesses and buy stuff too, I think it's a great idea.”
Alicia Graham from Pig and Frog Bistro said: “We were here last Christmas for the Christmas market, so they asked us to come back and do it again, it's amazing. I love the atmosphere of it.
“We bring our own homemade food from my chef - today we have lasagna, chicken curry rice and jumbo hot dogs.”
She explained she thought the market was important because “you get to showcase. I just had someone come over and say ‘that's the nicest lasagna I've had in years’.
When people don't know about you, these markets kind of showcase what you do.”
A day out with more than just markets, the Flower Moon Market also had entertainment for everyone, including children with an inflatable dome, story telling, arts and crafts and live music.
