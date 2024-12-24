WATCH: FinTrU founder Darragh McCarthy receives Honorary Doctorate in recognition of leadership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

FinTrU founder Darragh McCarthy has been honoured by Ulster University Darragh with a Doctor of Science (DSc) for his ‘highly impactful leadership’ in the financial services industry.

Darragh is the founder and CEO of FinTrU, a global financial services firm established in 2013 that now employs over 1,500 people across offices in Derry, Letterkenny, Belfast, London, New York and Porto.

A spokesperson for Ulster University described him as a “leader focused on creating high-quality professional employment and fostering entrepreneurial spirit”.

The spokesperson added: “Now a Doctor of Science (DSc) from Ulster University, Darragh joined thousands of graduates in the Class of 2024 celebrating their achievements across ceremonies in Belfast, Coleraine and Derry~Londonderry.”

"Among them is an incredible group of inspirational leaders in sports, business, the music industry and contemporary art who have each been recognised by Ulster University, the Times Higher Education University of the Year 2024, with Honorary Doctorate awards: Olympians, business leaders and trailblazing music managers to be celebrated as Ulster University prepares to bestow series of Honorary Doctorates."