WATCH: FinTrU founder Darragh McCarthy receives Honorary Doctorate in recognition of leadership
FinTrU founder Darragh McCarthy has been honoured by Ulster University Darragh with a Doctor of Science (DSc) for his ‘highly impactful leadership’ in the financial services industry.
Darragh is the founder and CEO of FinTrU, a global financial services firm established in 2013 that now employs over 1,500 people across offices in Derry, Letterkenny, Belfast, London, New York and Porto.
A spokesperson for Ulster University described him as a “leader focused on creating high-quality professional employment and fostering entrepreneurial spirit”.
