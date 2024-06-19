Waterside Credit Union wins ‘Contribution to the North-West economy’ award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The timing of the North-West Business Awards ceremony coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the very first Waterside Credit Union Board meeting on 2nd June 1964 was an opportunity to showcase the brilliant work of the Credit Union team and the hugely important place that the Credit Union has in the Waterside community.

Waterside Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial co-operative, celebrating 60 years of serving over 10,500 members of our community, and supporting families in times of need and with life events. They are about ‘people helping people’ and offer two core products, savings and loans.

Having expanded the area that they serve, they can now cater for anyone living or working anywhere in the City. And with the office on Spencer Road open five days a week, including Saturday, and online account access, it’s never been easier to be a member of Waterside Credit Union, and manage your account in person or online.

In the last 12 months alone, they issued over £5m in loans to families, individuals and small businesses which has directly supported businesses in the City, and the local economy.

Business lending at Waterside Credit Union

Loans are available for many purposes - they’re known for small loans, ensuring that our community has access to affordable credit when they need it.

But that’s not all they offer. In 2023, they introduced a promotional loan rate for loans of ‘£15k-£40k’. The amount they lend is no longer based on the amount of savings held but on the affordability of the loan repayment.

As well as lending to support new car purchases or home improvements, they have also supported SME’s with their plans to grow their business.

Wtaerside Credit Union is here to serve their members, and prioritising what they need has made sure that they are their first option for borrowing and saving.

They have completely modernised their processes, making it easier and faster for people to join, to borrow, to get a loan decision, and to manage their account.