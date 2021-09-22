Waterstones hiring for new Derry bookstore
The top high street book retailer Waterstones has announced it is recruiting for a new store in Derry.
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 10:02 am
In a social media post on Tuesday Waterstones Foyleside announced 'We're hiring.'
"Bookselling is central to everything we do at Waterstones.
"Our team is made up of independently minded people, who share a wide range of life experiences and an abiding love of books.
"We're looking for staff who want to be part of our team for the long term, either full or part time," it stated.
The tweet was endorsed by Waterstones Belfast and store manager Fiona O'Hare who described it as an 'exciting' development for the company.