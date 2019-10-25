What’s On: Your guide to Derry Hallowe’en highlights

Here’s a list of some the main events and attractions from among the many on offer over the Hallowe’en festival in Derry . People across the north west and beyond are currently gearing up for the a week-long monster bash. Here’s what’s happening:

The Heart of Samhain

Derry Halloween - Return of the Ancients' International Halloween Street Carnival Parade ''Photo by Lorcan Doherty

Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place, Sat Oct 26th & Sun Oct 27th 12noon to 6pm; Mon 28th-Wed 30th 12noon to 9.30pm, Thurs 31st 12noon to 10pm, Fri Nov 1 12noon-6pm. The town centre will come alive with the sights and sounds and tastes of Hallowe’en, with the Legenderry Food Village, Haunted Market, Festival Information Point, live music, Hallowe’en arts and crafts, street performances and more.

Legenderry Food Village

Waterloo Place, daily. A new addition this year, the village will bring together the best of local street food and autumnal treats for all ages.

Extreme Hallowe’en Fun Fair

The fireworks display over the River Foyle in Derry. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 31.10.18

Ebrington Square, Fri Oct 25th- Nov. 3rd, 2pm to 10pm daily.

Tower Of Terror

The Tower Museum, Sat Oct 26th to Wed Oct 30th 1pm to 4pm and 6-9pm. Age 12 plus. Admission £4. Tickets www.derryhalloween.com/tickets

The Return of Saurus

Ciaran Robinson with his mum Becky and dad Aidan pictured at last year's Hallowe'en night celebrations in the city centre. (Picture George Sweeney) DER4418GS020

Guildhall Square Sat. Oct 26 & Sun Oct 27 1pm,3pm & 5pm, Guildhall Square; Mon-Wed. Oct 28th-30th 6pm to 7.45pm at Bishop Street; Thurs Oct. 31 4pm Guildhall Square.

Little Horrors

Guildhall, Saturday Oct 26 - Thurs 31st - various events over the week including Return of Moringa, The Vikings Are Coming, W5 Science Magic Show, Winnifred and Friends, Perrins & Victors Spook-tacular Stories and Sayonara- Japanese Ghost Stories. Events are priced at £1 or £2 while the Vikings are Coming is free. Booking is essential - www.derryhalloween.com/tickets

The Village of the Damned

Cillian and Katie Donaghy with their mum Bronagh at the celebrations on Hallowe'en night last year. (Picture George Sweeney) DER4418GS010

The Craft Village, Mon Oct 28th- Wed Oct 30th 6pm to 8.30pm Greater Shantallow Community Arts deliver an unforgettable Hallowe’en experience featuring haunting characters and dance performances, while on Thurs. Oct. 31st from 2-4pm there will be Spooky Family Fun including arts & crafts workshops, face painting etc. Booking for workshops essential: www.derrycraftvillage.com

Museum of the Moon

Guildhall Main Hall, Sat. Oct 26th-Fri Nov 1 10am-12noon daily. Admission free.

Wicked Windows at O’Squeals

Mon, Oct. 28th- Wed 30th 6pm to 8.30pm: O’Neills, Waterloo Place team up with In Your Space for a devilish installation.

Miss Mary Jane & Her Fabulous Friends

The Yellow Yard, Palace Street, Sat. Oct. 26th 3-4pm. Free.

Echo Echo Hallowe’en Kids Class

Sun. Oct. 27th, Echo Echo Studio, Magazine street 10.30am-12.30pm for ages 4 and over. £6. Bookings 02871308883.

Temple of Terror

Springtown Industrial Estate Unit 9 -12 Balliniska Road, Haunted house experience, Victims should be over 12s. Sat Oct 26th, Sun 27th, Tues 29, Wed 30th 6pm-9pm. Bookings 02871 353724

Kids Hallowe’en Central Library

Hallowe’en Crafts Tues. Oct 29th 2pm to 3pm Free; Hallowe’en Rhythym & Rhyme, Wed. Oct. 30th 10.30am-11.45am Free.

Kids’ Spooktacular Disco

Nerve Centre, Wed Oct. 30th 3pm to 5pm. Fancy dress optional with special guest Majella The Witch. Adm £6 includes goodie bag. (presented by Foyle Hospice). Bookings: 02871359888.

Awakening the Walls

Monday 28th Oct - Wed 30th Oct. 6pm to 8.30pm on and around City Walls. Suitable for all ages there will be a cast of weird and wonderful creatures and creations emerging in a show not to be missed.

Gothic Organ Performance

The Guildhall, October 31 9-10pm free. Tickets www.derryhalloween.com/tickets.

False Faces & Ghoulish Garments

Fashion & Textile Design Centre, Shipquay Street Mon. Oct 28-Wed. Oct. 30 £10 ages 14 plus. A three-day workshop making your own costume and doing your own make-up. Booking essential via www.fashiondesignhub.com

Ghost Bus Tours

City Centre, Sat Oct 26th- Wed 30th daily 6.30pm, 7.30pm, 8.30pm - family friendly. Booking essential via www.visitderry.com

Kids’ Hallowe’en Movies

Waterside Theatre, Mon Oct. 28 2pm-3.30pm Goosebumps 2; Tues. Oct. 29th 2pm-3.30pm Scooby Doo & The 13th Ghost. Adm: £1.50. To book: www.watersidetheatre.com

Fishy Science/ Monsters of Deep

Riverwatch Aquarium, Prehen, Wed. Oct 30th & Thurs. Oct 31st 10am-4pm. Nutty scientists with interactive fishy workshopsand underwater tunnel trail. Admission free.

New Celestial Sound Cloud

St.Columb’s Cathedral, Sun Oct. 28th - Wed 30th. 6pm-8.30pm. Digital light and sound installation conducted by movement of audience. Free.

Zombie Run

Wed. Oct. 30th 7pm from Sainsbury’s car park in aid of Foyle Hospice. Dress up essential for those taking part. Register at : www.derryhalloween.com/tickets.

Eyes To the Skies

The Diamond, Mon. Oct. 28th- Wed Oct 30th 6pm - 8.30pm Spell binding outdoor aerial dance spectacular high up in the night sky.

Hallowe’en Carnival Parade

Thurs. Oct. 31st. Departs Queen’s Quay 7.15pm. Hundreds of performers to depart from the Council offices car park up Strand Road to Queen’S Quay Roundabout, along Foyle Embankment past the Peace Bridge before turning and returning along Queen’s Quay to the Council car park.

Fireworks Finale

Along River Foyle, Thurs. Oct 31st. 8.15pm fireworks over the Foyle.

First Light Allhallowtide

Services, installations, musical and choral experiences with prayers and meditations for All Saints and All Souls Feast Days. See www.derryhalloween.com/1stlight