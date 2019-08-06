Witches and wizards gather early as Hallowe’en launched in Derry

Local witches and wizards have gathered in the city centre to join Mayor Michaela Boyle at the summer launch party for Derry & Strabane’s 2019 Hallowe’en celebrations.

Organisers have already revealed a packed programme of events for this year’s festival, which will commence with the Castlederg Apple Fair on October 25, and continue right through to November 1.

Mayor Michaela Boyle launches world famous Derry Halloween celebrations' from local characters and representatives from Derry City & Strabane District CouncilTourism NI and Verbal Arts Reading Rooms. (Photo Lorcan Doherty)

Mayor Boyle said the launch party was the ideal opportunity to whet the appetite for the celebrations in October. She said that she was delighted that so many costumed Halloween lovers came along for the event on Thursday evening.

“With just three months to go until this year’s celebrations in Derry and Strabane excitement and anticipation is already starting to build,” she said. “Last year’s festivities saw in excess of 100,000 people attend over 100 events across 40 venues and Council’s Festivals and Events team and their partners are busy preparing to break new ground this year The launch party was therefore a fantastic opportunity for people to start the festivities early and show the world what they can expect in October!”

The theme this year is ‘The Other World Awakens’ acknowledges the festival’s Celtic traditions and stories of the historic 400-year-old Walls.

The hugely popular Saurus walkabout acts and the lunar surface imagery, the Museum of the Moon, are returning along with Awakening the Walls.

Sheena Moore, Annemarie O'Hara, Ellen Dolan, Sinead Carlin, Helen Boyle, 'Winifred the Witch'- Rachel Melaugh and Moy� Bradley (aged 4).

New events include the Celestial Soundcloud, an eye sensor experience, and Wicked Windows, an installation set to bring city centre windows to life. A key new attraction this year will be the Legenderry Hallowe’en Food Village.