World premiere of ‘Albino Parts’ comes to the stage

“Do you people believe in the power of love? Is it all-consuming in your culture?”

Bigotry, fear of the other, abuse of power and authority, Seamas Keenan’s griping new production ‘Albino Parts’ will have its world premiere at The Playhouse next week.

Set in an invented dystopian world, the production will transform the theatre into a world of concentration camps, border crossings and abuse of power.

The new commission by award winning writer Seamas Keenan will run from Tuesday, May 14 to Saturday 18.

London based Theatre, Film and Television actor Natali Servat, who played the lead in acclaimed play Nazanin’s Story, co-founder of Face-to-Face Forum Theatre and Resettlement Support Worker for the Donegal Refugee Resettlement Programme Fadl Mustapha and Mark Asante whose credits include National Theatre, and BBC’s ‘Soft Border Patrol’, have all been announced for the new commission.

Natali, Fadl and Mark will join a cast of 24, which includes John Travers, Pat Lynch and Andy Doherty.

Tickets range from £5 to £15 and are available from The Playhouse Box Office on (028)71268027 or online at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.