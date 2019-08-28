Young engineers get chance to inspect Derry’s new railway station hub

Translink and contractors Farrans and Rhomberg Sersa JV hosted a recent visit by the Institution of Structural Engineers Young Members Group to the North-West Transport Hub site in Derry.

The visit to the working site at the Waterside Train Station in the city brought together a group of budding structural engineers to gain a better understanding of this project.

Representing an investment of around £27 million, the new Derry train station will include the refurbishment of the Grade B-listed Waterside Train Station as a transport hub, with an Active Travel Centre, a greenway link to the city centre via the Peace Bridge, a new park and ride facility and a bus turning circle. Associated track and signalling works will complete during October 2019, with the entire project reaching completion during summer 2020.

Lisa McFadden, project manager for the new station, said: “The programme included a site tour conducted by the project team, which gave them a real insight into what it’s like to work on one of Translink’s most important projects.”