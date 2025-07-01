100 people living in Clanmil homes in Derry attend listening event at Balliniska Heights

At least 100 people living in Clanmil homes in Derry gathered at Balliniska Heights recently for a listening event.

This was the first event of its kind organised by Clanmil in the area and came about as a result of feedback from customers.

Martina, a Clanmil customer said: “It was a very good day and very well organised. Both children and adults all had a great time. There was something for everyone. From food and music to karaoke and mini golf. Everyone had such a great day.”

Claire Darby, Clanmil’s Senior Engagement Officer added: "The idea behind the listening events we're holding is that we can hear first-hand from our customers about how they are finding the services provided by Clanmil, and how they can get involved and have their say to possibly shape these services in the future. We love seeing all the customers get together and have fun as a community.”

Pictured during Clanmil's Listening Event at Balliniska Heights on Saturday were Mark McCallion, Harlyn-Grace, Ocean and Rachel Sheerin.

The listening event was a chance for customers to meet Clanmil colleagues to discuss any issues and concerns, and find out they can get involved in shaping services in the future.

As well as being able to meet the Clanmil team, customers of all ages had a chance to socialise and get to know their neighbours while enjoying great food and taking part in fun activities.

Highlights included raffle prizes, mini golf, karaoke, arts and crafts, face painting, inflatables and an ice cream van.

Clanmil Housing is one of the North’s leading housing associations and currently owns and manages over 6,000 homes.