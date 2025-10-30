Derry Halloween 2024 Fireworks

13 brilliant photographs from Hollybush ‘Haunt Jaunt’ in Derry this Hallowe’en

By Jim McCafferty
Published 30th Oct 2025, 13:03 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 13:03 GMT
Despite the inclement weather this week pupils and staff enjoyed their annual ‘Spooky Walk to School’ at Hollybush Primary School.

There were some brilliant costumes on display at the Culmore Road school with hundreds of pupils and staff taking part in the Hallowe’en ‘haunt jaunt’.

Here is a selection of photographs taken by Jim McCafferty.

Cruella D'Evil, (aka Ms Sutherland) pictured with some of the younger witches at Hollybush PS on Wednesday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : .

1. Cruella D'Evil, (aka Ms Sutherland) pictured with some of the younger witches at Hollybush PS on Wednesday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Cruella D'Evil, (aka Ms Sutherland) pictured with some of the younger witches at Hollybush PS on Wednesday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Hollybush PS pupils Luciana and Oisin pause on their way to the disco for a photo on Wednesday. : .

2. Hollybush PS pupils Luciana and Oisin pause on their way to the disco for a photo on Wednesday.

Hollybush PS pupils Luciana and Oisin pause on their way to the disco for a photo on Wednesday. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Mrs O'Donnell videos some groovy moves at the P1 and 2 disco at Hollybush PS on Wednesday. : .

3. Mrs O'Donnell videos some groovy moves at the P1 and 2 disco at Hollybush PS on Wednesday.

Mrs O'Donnell videos some groovy moves at the P1 and 2 disco at Hollybush PS on Wednesday. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
The Dawsons arrive at Nearby in Culmore for the Haunt Jaunt to Hollybush PS on Wednesday morning - all sporting some very impressive face paintings! : .

4. The Dawsons arrive at Nearby in Culmore for the Haunt Jaunt to Hollybush PS on Wednesday morning - all sporting some very impressive face paintings!

The Dawsons arrive at Nearby in Culmore for the Haunt Jaunt to Hollybush PS on Wednesday morning - all sporting some very impressive face paintings! : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice