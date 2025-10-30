13 brilliant photographs from Hollybush ‘Haunt Jaunt’ in Derry this Hallowe’en

There were some brilliant costumes on display at the Culmore Road school with hundreds of pupils and staff taking part in the Hallowe’en ‘haunt jaunt’.
Here is a selection of photographs taken by Jim McCafferty.
1. Cruella D'Evil, (aka Ms Sutherland) pictured with some of the younger witches at Hollybush PS on Wednesday morning. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. Hollybush PS pupils Luciana and Oisin pause on their way to the disco for a photo on Wednesday.
3. Mrs O'Donnell videos some groovy moves at the P1 and 2 disco at Hollybush PS on Wednesday.
4. The Dawsons arrive at Nearby in Culmore for the Haunt Jaunt to Hollybush PS on Wednesday morning - all sporting some very impressive face paintings!
