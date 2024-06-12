Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New research amongst Northern Irish parents reveals that 17% regret their choice of baby name or wish they’d chosen something else.

The research, conducted by name label manufacturer mynametags.com, found of the parents in the nation that regret the name they gave their child they do so because they were pressured into it by family.

When it comes to the process of naming their child, 27% of Northern Irish parents said it was a stressful experience, and almost a third (30%) said they fell out with their partner or family over the decision.

The pressure parents feel when naming their child is significant. According to the research, 13% felt pressure from other people including their friends, whilst 10% admit they cared too much about other people’s opinions when choosing a moniker for their newborn.

17% of parents in Northern Ireland would rename their child

Nationally, just under a quarter (23%) of parents would rename their child, meaning parents in Northern Ireland are among the least likely to be dissatisfied with their child’s name in the UK.

The most regretted baby names in the UK are Jack, John and Katie.

Lars B Andersen, Managing Director at mynametags.com, said: “After tracking baby name trends for over two decades, we were interested to discover how parents' opinions of their child’s name change over time.

“Our research shows a surprising number of parents have some regret over their child's name. It’s also interesting to find that the name Jack is the most regretted name in the UK, despite the name featuring in the top 15 boy names since yearly ONS records began in 1996.