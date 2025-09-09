18 brilliant photographs from Waterside Baby Hub Funday in Derry

The Foyle Network Foundation thanked the Deputy Mayor Niree McMorris for coming along and sent their appreciation to the Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership and the staff at Irish Street for all their support.
The Baby Hub meets on the first Monday of every month, 10.30am - 12 noon, at Irish Street Community Centre.
1. Waterside Baby Hub Funday-5.jpg
The Waterside Baby Hub Funday, organised by Foyle Network Foundation, was held this week in Irish Street Community Centre and brought local families together for a great morning of soft play, food and fun. Photo: Féile
2. Waterside Baby Hub Funday-1.jpg
3. Waterside Baby Hub Funday-8.jpg
4. Waterside Baby Hub Funday-10.jpg
