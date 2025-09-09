18 brilliant photographs from Waterside Baby Hub Funday in Derry

By Staff Reporter
Published 9th Sep 2025, 13:14 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 13:15 BST
The Waterside Baby Hub Funday, organised by Foyle Network Foundation, was held this week in Irish Street Community Centre and brought families together for a morning of soft play, food and fun.

The Foyle Network Foundation thanked the Deputy Mayor Niree McMorris for coming along and sent their appreciation to the Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership and the staff at Irish Street for all their support.

The Baby Hub meets on the first Monday of every month, 10.30am - 12 noon, at Irish Street Community Centre.

For information contact [email protected]

The Waterside Baby Hub Funday, organised by Foyle Network Foundation, was held this week in Irish Street Community Centre and brought local families together for a great morning of soft play, food and fun.

1. Waterside Baby Hub Funday-5.jpg

The Waterside Baby Hub Funday, organised by Foyle Network Foundation, was held this week in Irish Street Community Centre and brought local families together for a great morning of soft play, food and fun. Photo: Féile

2. Waterside Baby Hub Funday-1.jpg

The Waterside Baby Hub Funday, organised by Foyle Network Foundation, was held this week in Irish Street Community Centre and brought local families together for a great morning of soft play, food and fun. Photo: Féile

3. Waterside Baby Hub Funday-8.jpg

The Waterside Baby Hub Funday, organised by Foyle Network Foundation, was held this week in Irish Street Community Centre and brought local families together for a great morning of soft play, food and fun. Photo: Féile

4. Waterside Baby Hub Funday-10.jpg

The Waterside Baby Hub Funday, organised by Foyle Network Foundation, was held this week in Irish Street Community Centre and brought local families together for a great morning of soft play, food and fun. Photo: Féile

