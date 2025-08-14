20 brilliant photographs from Martin Hayes concert at Derry Féile 2025

The headline concert by the Co. Clare fiddler – widely acclaimed as one of the finest players in the world – was highly anticipated and did not disappoint.
Steeped in the East Clare tradition Mr. Hayes moved to Chigaco in the 1980s and became a fixture on the city’s famous music scene.
He achieved international cross-over success as a member of The Gloaming.
1. Audience members arriving at St. Columb's Hall on Sunday night for the Feile's Martin Hayes Concert. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Audience members arriving at St. Columb's Hall on Sunday night for the Feile's Martin Hayes Concert. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty
2. Audience members arriving at St. Columb's Hall on Sunday night for the Feile's Martin Hayes Concert. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Audience members arriving at St. Columb's Hall on Sunday night for the Feile's Martin Hayes Concert. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty
3. A very appreciative audience at Sunday night's Martin Hayes concert in St. Columb's Hall, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
A very appreciative audience at Sunday night's Martin Hayes concert in St. Columb's Hall, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty
4. Audience members enjoying the Feile's Martin Hayes Concert on Sunday night at St. Columb's Hall. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
Audience members enjoying the Feile's Martin Hayes Concert on Sunday night at St. Columb's Hall. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty