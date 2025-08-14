20 brilliant photographs from Martin Hayes concert at Derry Féile 2025

By Jim McCafferty
Published 14th Aug 2025, 12:02 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 12:07 BST
Legendary Irish trad artist Martin Hayes thrilled audiences with a virtuoso performance in St. Columb’s Hall as part of the Derry Féile 2025.

The headline concert by the Co. Clare fiddler – widely acclaimed as one of the finest players in the world – was highly anticipated and did not disappoint.

Steeped in the East Clare tradition Mr. Hayes moved to Chigaco in the 1980s and became a fixture on the city’s famous music scene.

He achieved international cross-over success as a member of The Gloaming.

Audience members arriving at St. Columb's Hall on Sunday night for the Feile's Martin Hayes Concert.

1. Audience members arriving at St. Columb's Hall on Sunday night for the Feile's Martin Hayes Concert.

Audience members arriving at St. Columb's Hall on Sunday night for the Feile's Martin Hayes Concert.

Audience members arriving at St. Columb's Hall on Sunday night for the Feile's Martin Hayes Concert.

2. Audience members arriving at St. Columb's Hall on Sunday night for the Feile's Martin Hayes Concert.

Audience members arriving at St. Columb's Hall on Sunday night for the Feile's Martin Hayes Concert.

A very appreciative audience at Sunday night's Martin Hayes concert in St. Columb's Hall, Derry.

3. A very appreciative audience at Sunday night's Martin Hayes concert in St. Columb's Hall, Derry.

A very appreciative audience at Sunday night's Martin Hayes concert in St. Columb's Hall, Derry.

Audience members enjoying the Feile's Martin Hayes Concert on Sunday night at St. Columb's Hall.

4. Audience members enjoying the Feile's Martin Hayes Concert on Sunday night at St. Columb's Hall.

Audience members enjoying the Feile's Martin Hayes Concert on Sunday night at St. Columb's Hall.

