2024 Slieve Kirk Wind Park Community Fund opens for applications

SSE Renewables invites community groups in County Derry to power local change by applying for 2024 Slieve Kirk Wind Park Community Fund. The fund will be open for online applications from 17 June to 31 July 2024.

Since launching in 2012, the annual Slieve Kirk Wind Park Community Fund has awarded more than £2.4m to worthwhile initiatives in the region, making it one of largest Community Benefit Funds in Northern Ireland.

This year, a total of £170,000 will be available to community initiatives, schools, charities and sports clubs within a 12-mile radius of Slieve Kirk Wind Park, with preference given to projects and organisations operating within a three-mile radius.

Groups whose activities focus on fostering social or environmental are eligible to apply. This can include community projects seeking to promote sustainability, as well as initiatives which drive community centered support in the area. Projects which promote regeneration and enhance local infrastructure or seek to improve health and safety standards in existing amenities are also welcome.

Bovalley Community Association received award of £8,000 from Slieve Kirk Community Fund in 2023

Last year saw over 60 different groups awarded funding. One such group was the Bovalley Community Association based near Limavady which delivers activities to improve the quality of life for the local community. An award of £8,000 from Slieve Kirk Community Fund enabled the group to engage with the KAST (Kids Are Stronger Together) project to support 132 children and increase services for young people.Commenting on the impact of the funding,

Janice McClay, Project Coordinator said: “This funding enabled us to help children across our community that face barriers due to personal circumstances. I would encourage all eligible community organisations to apply to the 2024 Slieve Kirk Wind Park Community Fund. The application process couldn’t be more straightforward, and SSE Renewables community benefit team were very helpful along the way.”

Commenting on the launch of the Fund, Vicky Boden, SSE Renewables Community Investment Manager, said: “At SSE Renewables, we are committed to supporting the communities in which we live and work. For over a decade the Slieve Kirk Community Benefit Fund has been instrumental in implementing a range of community focused sustainable initiatives, significantly improving local facilities and enhancing quality of life in the surrounding areas. We look forward to receiving applications from more community groups eager power change in their local area this year.”

Slieve Kirk Wind Park is Northern Ireland’s largest wind farm. Located between Ardmore and Limavady in County Londonderry and overlooking Derry City, the 73.6MW wind farm entered commercial operation between 2012 and 2014. Slieve Kirk Wind Park can typically power around 65,000 homes annually or all the homes in Derry City and Strabane.