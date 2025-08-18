22 brilliant photographs from Lift Off at John ‘Ugg’ Clifford Bull Park during Derry Féile 2025

By Jim McCafferty
Published 18th Aug 2025, 17:26 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 17:28 BST
Féile festival-goers enjoyed an adrenaline-fueled evening in John ‘Ugg’ Clifford Bull Park last Friday with stunts, circus acts and all sorts of games on display.

Thunder Action Sports brought their jaw-dropping BMX stunt show to the popular Bogside park at part of an action-packed Lift Off event.

There were also trapeze artists, football skills and games throughout the evening.

Here is a selection of photographs from the Lift Off event which took place on the last evening of a hugely successful Féile programme this year.

A section of the crowd being entertained by the stunts of the BMX Riders on Friday at Bull Park. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : .

1. A section of the crowd being entertained by the stunts of the BMX Riders on Friday at Bull Park. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

A section of the crowd being entertained by the stunts of the BMX Riders on Friday at Bull Park. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
A section of the crowd being entertained by the stunts of the BMX Riders on Friday at Bull Park. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : .

2. A section of the crowd being entertained by the stunts of the BMX Riders on Friday at Bull Park. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

A section of the crowd being entertained by the stunts of the BMX Riders on Friday at Bull Park. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
One of the high flying BMX riders in action. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : .

3. One of the high flying BMX riders in action. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

One of the high flying BMX riders in action. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
This young lad tries to get in one of the rope tricks himself at Bull Park on Friday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : .

4. This young lad tries to get in one of the rope tricks himself at Bull Park on Friday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

This young lad tries to get in one of the rope tricks himself at Bull Park on Friday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice