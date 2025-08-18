22 brilliant photographs from Lift Off at John ‘Ugg’ Clifford Bull Park during Derry Féile 2025

Thunder Action Sports brought their jaw-dropping BMX stunt show to the popular Bogside park at part of an action-packed Lift Off event.
There were also trapeze artists, football skills and games throughout the evening.
Here is a selection of photographs from the Lift Off event which took place on the last evening of a hugely successful Féile programme this year.
1. A section of the crowd being entertained by the stunts of the BMX Riders on Friday at Bull Park. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. A section of the crowd being entertained by the stunts of the BMX Riders on Friday at Bull Park. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
3. One of the high flying BMX riders in action. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. This young lad tries to get in one of the rope tricks himself at Bull Park on Friday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
