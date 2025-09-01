The scheme ran from August 4 to August 23 with a wide range of summer activities for over 60 young people aged between 12 and 17 years.

Activities included paintballing at Escarmouche Park, ice-skating at Dundonald Ice Bowl, water-sports at Lake Kilrea, surfing at Inishowen Surfing School, an overnight residential at the Todd’s Leap Activity Centre, coasteering at Causeway Coasteering, go-karting at Raceview Ballymena, Prison Island, Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, and bowling and cinema at the Brunswick Moviebowl.

Lincoln Court Youth & Community Association said: “We would like to extend our thanks to all the above venues for facilitating our Senior Summer Scheme.

"We would also like to express our sincere appreciation to the following funders for making the Summer Scheme possible: T:BUC; Education Authority; Department of Foreign Affairs; PCSP and National Lottery Community Fund.”

1 . Lincoln Court Senior Summer Scheme (7).jpg Young people from Lincoln Court enjoyed an action-packed summer thanks to the local community association’s annual summer scheme. Photo: LCY&CA Photo Sales

2 . Lincoln Court Senior Summer Scheme (5).jpg Young people from Lincoln Court enjoyed an action-packed summer thanks to the local community association’s annual summer scheme. Photo: LCY&CA Photo Sales

3 . Lincoln Court Senior Summer Scheme (6).jpg Young people from Lincoln Court enjoyed an action-packed summer thanks to the local community association’s annual summer scheme. Photo: LCY&CA Photo Sales