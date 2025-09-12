250 Apprentice Boys to take part in parade from Waterside to Derry city centre

Two hundred and fifty Apprentice Boys are set to take part in a loyalist band parade in Derry on Saturday.

Fifty supporters are forecast to attend the demonstration, according to a notification submitted to the Parades Commission by the Apprentice Boys of Derry No Surrender Parent Club.

The parade will leave Lincoln Court Community Centre at around 11am on Saturday. The Apprentice Boys will make their way through the Clooney estate and Bond’s Street, down via Spencer Road and across the Craigavon Bridge to the city centre and the Memorial Hall on Society Street.

Four bands are set to take part in Saturday’s parade. Local bands, the William King Memorial Flute Band and the Kildoag Pipe Band, will be joined by Scottish bands Allanton No Surrender Flute Band, from the Scottish Borders, and the Dennistoun Rangers Flute Band from Glasgow.

The parade is expected to be completed at approximately 12.15pm.