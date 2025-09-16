26 magical photographs from the Waterside Together Festival in Derry’s Woodburn Urban Park

The event was organised by Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership under the 'Neighbourhood Renewal' programme and funded by PEACEPLUS and Derry City and Strabane District Council.
Families were treated to free food and ice cream as well as games and workshops and the fabulous 'In Your Space' Circus; the super Jitterbug Jackson and many other characters.
1. Children taking part in one of the many circus workshops at Saturday's Waterside Together Festival.
2. Paddy Picasso painting a portrait of young Harper Robb during Saturday's Waterside Together Festival.
3. Youngsters having fun at Saturday's Drumming Circle, held as part of the Waterside Together Festival.
4. Master Luca Leonard showing off his music prowess with the Steam Pucks at Saturday's Waterside Together Festival. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
