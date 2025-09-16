26 magical photographs from the Waterside Together Festival in Derry’s Woodburn Urban Park

By Keith Moore
Published 16th Sep 2025, 17:10 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 17:10 BST
Despite early inclement weather there was an excellent attendance at the Waterside Together Festival in Woodburn Urban Park in Derry’s Waterside last weekend.

The event was organised by Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership under the 'Neighbourhood Renewal' programme and funded by PEACEPLUS and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Families were treated to free food and ice cream as well as games and workshops and the fabulous 'In Your Space' Circus; the super Jitterbug Jackson and many other characters.

Children taking part in one of the many circus workshops at Saturday's Waterside Together Festival. : .

1. Children taking part in one of the many circus workshops at Saturday's Waterside Together Festival.

Children taking part in one of the many circus workshops at Saturday's Waterside Together Festival. : . Photo: Keith Moore

Photo Sales
Paddy Picasso painting a portrait of young Harper Robb during Saturday's Waterside Together Festival. : .

2. Paddy Picasso painting a portrait of young Harper Robb during Saturday's Waterside Together Festival.

Paddy Picasso painting a portrait of young Harper Robb during Saturday's Waterside Together Festival. : . Photo: Keith Moore

Photo Sales
Youngsters having fun at Saturday's Drumming Circle, held as part of the Waterside Together Festival. : .

3. Youngsters having fun at Saturday's Drumming Circle, held as part of the Waterside Together Festival.

Youngsters having fun at Saturday's Drumming Circle, held as part of the Waterside Together Festival. : . Photo: Keith Moore

Photo Sales
Master Luca Leonard showing off his music prowess with the Steam Pucks at Saturday's Waterside Together Festival. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : .

4. Master Luca Leonard showing off his music prowess with the Steam Pucks at Saturday's Waterside Together Festival. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Master Luca Leonard showing off his music prowess with the Steam Pucks at Saturday's Waterside Together Festival. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Keith Moore

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:DerryDerry City
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice