27 brilliant photographs from Greenhaw Primary School’s Hallowe’en fancy dress walkabout in Derry

Pupils and staff got all dressed up for the local primary school’s annual Hallowe’en fancy-dress walkabout.
A frighteningly, fun day was enjoyed by all the children who brought some special Hallowe’en colour to the school with their fabulous costumes.
Here is a selection of brilliant photographs from the event that were captured this week by photographer Jim McCafferty.
Ms. McCallion's Nursery Class all dressed up for Friday's Halloween Parade at Greenhaw Primary School. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty
Mrs. O'Donnell and her P5 class at Greenhaw Primary School on Friday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty
Greenhaw PS classroom assistants taking part in the Fancy Dress Parade on Friday last. From left, Ms. Devine, Mrs. McIntyre, Miss Wilson, ??????? and Miss O'Kane. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty
Amelie and her two helpers Darragh and Nyla pictured in full costume. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty