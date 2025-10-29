Diehard pupils at Greenhaw put together amazing FAI Cup Final video for Derry City heroes

27 brilliant photographs from Greenhaw Primary School’s Hallowe’en fancy dress walkabout in Derry

By Jim McCafferty
Published 29th Oct 2025, 14:52 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 14:52 GMT
There were ghoulish goings-on at Greenhaw Primary School this Hallowe’en week as the entire school community got into the samhain spirit in Carnhill.

Pupils and staff got all dressed up for the local primary school’s annual Hallowe’en fancy-dress walkabout.

A frighteningly, fun day was enjoyed by all the children who brought some special Hallowe’en colour to the school with their fabulous costumes.

Here is a selection of brilliant photographs from the event that were captured this week by photographer Jim McCafferty.

Ms. McCallion's Nursery Class all dressed up for Friday's Halloween Parade at Greenhaw Primary School.

1. Ms. McCallion's Nursery Class all dressed up for Friday's Halloween Parade at Greenhaw Primary School.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

Mrs. O'Donnell and her P5 class at Greenhaw Primary School on Friday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

2. Mrs. O'Donnell and her P5 class at Greenhaw Primary School on Friday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Mrs. O'Donnell and her P5 class at Greenhaw Primary School on Friday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Greenhaw PS classroom assistants taking part in the Fancy Dress Parade on Friday last. From left, Ms. Devine, Mrs. McIntyre, Miss Wilson, ??????? and Miss O'Kane. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

3. Greenhaw PS classroom assistants taking part in the Fancy Dress Parade on Friday last. From left, Ms. Devine, Mrs. McIntyre, Miss Wilson, ??????? and Miss O'Kane. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Greenhaw PS classroom assistants taking part in the Fancy Dress Parade on Friday last. From left, Ms. Devine, Mrs. McIntyre, Miss Wilson, ??????? and Miss O'Kane. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

Amelie and her two helpers Darragh and Nyla pictured in full costume.

4. Amelie and her two helpers Darragh and Nyla pictured in full costume.

Amelie and her two helpers Darragh and Nyla pictured in full costume. : . Photo: Jim McCafferty

