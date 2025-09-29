34 brilliant photographs of the Foyle Hospice Male Walk/Run in Derry

By George Sweeney
Published 29th Sep 2025, 13:05 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 13:06 BST
There was a magnificent turn out amid blue skies and lovely, late September sunshine at the Foyle Hospice Male Walk/Run on Sunday.

Hundreds of fellahs of all ages took to the quays and the bridges to complete the five kilometre course on Sunday morning to raise funds for the hospice, which is celebrating 40 years of caring for patients and families throughout the community of the North West.

Well done to all involved in a brilliant community event. A full picture spread will appear in Friday’s edition of the ‘Journal’.

Participants at the annual Foyle Hospice Run/Walk. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Participants at the annual Foyle Hospice Run/Walk. Photo: George Sweeney

Participants at the annual Foyle Hospice Run/Walk. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Participants at the annual Foyle Hospice Run/Walk. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Participants at the annual Foyle Hospice Run/Walk. Photo: George Sweeney

Participants at the annual Foyle Hospice Run/Walk. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Regular participants Thomas and Pat Starrs at the annual Foyle Hospice Run/Walk. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Regular participants Thomas and Pat Starrs at the annual Foyle Hospice Run/Walk. Photo: George Sweeney

Regular participants Thomas and Pat Starrs at the annual Foyle Hospice Run/Walk. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Participants at the annual Foyle Hospice Run/Walk. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Participants at the annual Foyle Hospice Run/Walk. Photo: George Sweeney

Participants at the annual Foyle Hospice Run/Walk. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:DerryNorth West
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice