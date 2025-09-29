Hundreds of fellahs of all ages took to the quays and the bridges to complete the five kilometre course on Sunday morning to raise funds for the hospice, which is celebrating 40 years of caring for patients and families throughout the community of the North West.
Well done to all involved in a brilliant community event. A full picture spread will appear in Friday’s edition of the ‘Journal’.
1. Participants at the annual Foyle Hospice Run/Walk. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Participants at the annual Foyle Hospice Run/Walk. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Regular participants Thomas and Pat Starrs at the annual Foyle Hospice Run/Walk. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Participants at the annual Foyle Hospice Run/Walk. Photo: George Sweeney
