40 brilliant photographs of Derry and Donegal folk enjoying sunny days at the beach during heatwaves in the summer of ‘95

By Kevin Mullan
Published 20th Jun 2025, 10:33 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 10:33 BST
That weather would put you in form for a dip!

Back in the summer of 1995 Derry and Donegal enjoyed a number of spells of good weather with heatwaves in June, July and August.

Here are some cracking photographs from 30 years ago.

Happy campers in the Stragill sunshine in June 1995.

Happy campers in the Stragill sunshine in June 1995. Photo: Archive

Soaking up the sun at Stragill in June 1995.

Soaking up the sun at Stragill in June 1995. Photo: Archive

Happy wee faces at Lisfannon in June 1995

Happy wee faces at Lisfannon in June 1995 Photo: Archive

Everybody loves the sunshine.

Everybody loves the sunshine. Photo: Archive

