40th Eamonn ‘Bronco’ Bradley Football Tournament to take place in Derry

The 40th staging of the Eamonn ‘Bronco’ Bradley Football Tournament will take place next week, it has been confirmed.

Martin McGilloway from the organising committee said: “This year marks the 40th Anniversary of the Óglach Eamonn ‘Bronco’ Bradley Football Tournament.

“It all started back in 1985 when the Brazilians led by Finny and Dee Barr played Peggy's Telstar in the first final proper.

“Last year’s tournament was dedicated to committee member, the late Tony Hassan and as we lost another committee member Peter ‘Duck’ McDonald last September, we will be dedicating this 40th Anniversary tournament to Peter with the Player of the Tournament trophy named in his honour."

The late Eamonn ‘Bronco’ Bradley

Mr. McGilloway said the late Foyle Harps stalwart Gerry ‘Doc’ Doherty who died last month will also be remembered at this year’s edition of the tournament.

"We will also have a Gerry ‘Doc’ award while the Young Player of the Tournament prize will be named after Majella Kavanagh Doherty, another greatly-missed Republican who we lost in January.

“The tournament starts on Monday, July 14, at 7pm and runs each night at 7pm with the final on Friday, July 19 at 7pm.#

“Then on Saturday, July 19, we will have the 40th Anniversary presentations in Daly's Bar & Bistro on the Racecourse Road. Doors open at 9pm with music by Ciara McCafferty and Una Dunne,” said Mr. McGilloway.

Presentations at a previous edition of the Eamonn 'Bronco' Bradley Football Tournament.

All games will be played at the Leafair Pitches. The initial fixtures are as follows.

Monday, July 14

Foyle Harps v Celtic Bar 7pm.

Foyle Harps Youths v Don Bosco’s 8pm

Tuesday, July 15

Rosemount v Quigley’s Point Swifts 7pm.

Carrowreagh v Goldswifts 8pm