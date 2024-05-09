7 pics from Education Minister Paul Givan's visit to Derry Irish School Bunscoil Cholmcille

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 9th May 2024, 10:08 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 10:23 BST
The Education Minister Paul Givan travelled to Steelstown Bunscoil Cholmcille to have a chat with the Principal, staff, pupils and the school’s Gaelic team.

Photos from George Sweeney.

Education Minister Paul Givan pictured in the Rang 1 garden with pupils during his visit to the Naíscoil Dhoire and Bunscoil Cholmcille, Steelstown, on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Education Minister Paul Givan pictured in the Rang 4 during his visit to the Naíscoil Dhoire and Bunscoil Cholmcille, Steelstown, on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Education Minister Paul Givan is meets members of the gaelic football team during his visit to the Naíscoil Dhoire and Bunscoil Cholmcille, Steelstown, on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Education Minister Paul Givan pictured with the gaelic football team during his visit to the Naíscoil Dhoire and Bunscoil Cholmcille, Steelstown, on Wednesday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

