9 photographs from Richard McAuley and Paul Gosling book launches at Derry Féile 2025

They included the launch of ‘Siobhán O’Hanlon – A Sound Woman’ by Richard McAuley at the Gasyard Centre.

Co-authored with Gerry Adams, the new tome highlights the life and legacy of Belfast republican activist, Siobhán O’Hanlon.

Author Paul Gosling, meanwhile, took to the stage at the Verbal Arts Centre to discuss his book A New Ireland - Five Year Review.

He was joined by former Assembly Speaker Mitchel McLaughlin.

1 . Mitchel McLaughlin and Paul Gosling during a discussion of Mr. Gosling's book 'A New Ireland - Five Year Review'. Mitchel McLaughlin and Paul Gosling during a discussion of Mr. Gosling's book 'A New Ireland - Five Year Review'. Photo: Féile Photo Sales

2 . The launch of ‘Siobhán O’Hanlon – A Sound Woman’ by Richard McAuley at the Gasyard Centre. The launch of ‘Siobhán O’Hanlon – A Sound Woman’ by Richard McAuley at the Gasyard Centre. Photo: Charles McMenamin Photo Sales

3 . Mitchel McLaughlin and Paul Gosling during a discussion of Mr. Gosling's book 'A New Ireland - Five Year Review'. Mitchel McLaughlin and Paul Gosling during a discussion of Mr. Gosling's book 'A New Ireland - Five Year Review'. Photo: Féile Photo Sales

4 . Richard McAuley at the launch of Siobhán O’Hanlon – A Sound Woman Richard McAuley at the launch of Siobhán O’Hanlon – A Sound Woman Photo: Charles McMenamin Photo Sales