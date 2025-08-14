9 photographs from Richard McAuley and Paul Gosling book launches at Derry Féile 2025

By Staff Reporter
Published 14th Aug 2025, 17:30 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 17:31 BST
A number of book launches and discussions took place as part of this year’s Féile in Derry.

They included the launch of ‘Siobhán O’Hanlon – A Sound Woman’ by Richard McAuley at the Gasyard Centre.

Co-authored with Gerry Adams, the new tome highlights the life and legacy of Belfast republican activist, Siobhán O’Hanlon.

Author Paul Gosling, meanwhile, took to the stage at the Verbal Arts Centre to discuss his book A New Ireland - Five Year Review.

He was joined by former Assembly Speaker Mitchel McLaughlin.

Mitchel McLaughlin and Paul Gosling during a discussion of Mr. Gosling's book 'A New Ireland - Five Year Review'.

1. Mitchel McLaughlin and Paul Gosling during a discussion of Mr. Gosling's book 'A New Ireland - Five Year Review'.

Mitchel McLaughlin and Paul Gosling during a discussion of Mr. Gosling's book 'A New Ireland - Five Year Review'. Photo: Féile

Photo Sales
The launch of ‘Siobhán O’Hanlon – A Sound Woman’ by Richard McAuley at the Gasyard Centre.

2. The launch of ‘Siobhán O’Hanlon – A Sound Woman’ by Richard McAuley at the Gasyard Centre.

The launch of ‘Siobhán O’Hanlon – A Sound Woman’ by Richard McAuley at the Gasyard Centre. Photo: Charles McMenamin

Photo Sales
Mitchel McLaughlin and Paul Gosling during a discussion of Mr. Gosling's book 'A New Ireland - Five Year Review'.

3. Mitchel McLaughlin and Paul Gosling during a discussion of Mr. Gosling's book 'A New Ireland - Five Year Review'.

Mitchel McLaughlin and Paul Gosling during a discussion of Mr. Gosling's book 'A New Ireland - Five Year Review'. Photo: Féile

Photo Sales
Richard McAuley at the launch of Siobhán O’Hanlon – A Sound Woman

4. Richard McAuley at the launch of Siobhán O’Hanlon – A Sound Woman

Richard McAuley at the launch of Siobhán O’Hanlon – A Sound Woman Photo: Charles McMenamin

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DerryBelfast
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice