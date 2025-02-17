Boxing legend Carl Frampton MBE to headline Causeway Chamber President’s Annual Dinner, sponsored by Halliday Automotive

Causeway Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce the highly anticipated President’s Annual Dinner, proudly sponsored by Halliday Automotive. This prestigious event will take place on Thursday, March 20 at 7:30pm at The Royal Court Hotel.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s dinner will feature a special guest appearance by none other than boxing legend Carl Frampton MBE. Renowned for his exceptional career and inspiring journey, Frampton will share his insights, experiences, and reflections on life inside and outside the ring. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to engage with one of boxing’s greatest champions in an intimate setting.

James Kilgore, President of Causeway Chamber, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating: “The President’s Annual Dinner is a highlight of our calendar, and we are thrilled to welcome Carl Frampton MBE as our keynote speaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His dedication, resilience, and success are truly inspiring, and we are confident that guests will leave feeling motivated and enriched. This event is also a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our local business community and foster meaningful connections.”

Halliday Automotive are delighted to announce that we will be this year’s sponsor of the Causeway Chamber President’s Annual Dinner which will be held this year at The Royal Court Hotel, Portrush on Thursday 20th March 2025.

Lexy Halliday, Managing Director of Halliday Automotive also shared their excitement about sponsoring the event:As a Chamber Member it’s great to be able to sponsor an event like this.

"Causeway Chamber punches above it’s weight in so many areas of business. To attract a former World Champion like Carl (Carl Frampton MBE) is a testament to the chamber team. We’re very excited to be involved and to showcase our new additions to the Business – FIAT and Abarth which will hopefully add some la dolce vita to the evening."

With a ticket price of £70 per person, the evening will bring together business leaders, professionals, and community members for an unforgettable experience. Spaces are limited, so early booking is encouraged.

To secure your place, please email [email protected].