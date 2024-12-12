County Derry/Londonderry home featured in HomesNI’s Hotlist of 2024

Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing property portal, HomesNI, has just unveiled its first ‘HomesNI Hotlist’, showcasing the most unique and quirky properties sold or currently on the market in 2024.

Compiled following an extensive review of the thousands of homes listed on HomesNI.com in 2024 and consulting with leading estate agents across Northern Ireland, HomesNI has selected a coveted collection of a dozen homes, that truly stand out in terms of design, location and character.

From Derry/Londonderry to Enniskillen, the HomesNI.com Hotlist spans across Northern Ireland and features modern conversions, landmark period properties, and homes full of character. Each home on the Hotlist offers a glimpse into the most fascinating and impressive properties currently available and/or sold this year.

The top pick from County Derry/Londonderry is a former BBC Home of the Year finalist, situated on the Lower Ballyartan Road in Claudy and brought to the market by Homepage Estate Agents.

Lower Ballyartan Road, Claudy, Derry/Londonderry

Stephen Cousins, Managing Director of HomesNI, adds, "Curating the 12 Homes of Christmas has been an exciting journey. From stunning views and private jetties to castles and squash courts, we've scoured Northern Ireland to find the very best homes that showcase the quality and diversity of our property market.

“It's a privilege to share this Derry/Londonderry property with our audience."

