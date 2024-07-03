CRASH Services and JMK Solicitors Raise £16,000 for NI Hospice & Children’s Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CRASH Services, NI’s leading accident management company and JMK Solicitors, NI’s number one personal injury solicitors, are proud to announce that together they have raised a fantastic £16,000 in the first half of the year for their 2024 charity partner, NI Hospice & Children’s Hospice.

The CRASH Services and JMK Solicitors teams are steadfast in supporting their chosen charity each year with a Charity Committee dedicated to organising fundraising events and initiatives. From January to June 2024, they raised £16,000 running a number of events and challenges, including abseiling down the Europa Hotel, a breakfast morning, and a lunchtime quiz.

Staff have also donated a regular amount each month from their salaries to the Hospice. Further fundraising plans for the year include a ‘3-peaks’ hiking challenge, participation in the Hillsborough Running Festival and a Dragon Boating competition on the Lagan in September.

NI Hospice & Children’s Hospice provide a range of invaluable palliative care services for their patients as well as wrapping care services around families and carers. Speaking on behalf of NI Hospice & Children’s Hospice, Corporate Fundraiser Kelly Roulston said: “We cannot thank CRASH Services and JMK Solicitors teams enough for their generous support.

Seeing the hard work, the two teams have put into raising such an amazing figure is truly inspiring and will help us to continue providing our essential palliative care services to those who need our help the most.”

Jonathan McKeown, Chairman of JMK Solicitors and CEO at CRASH Services said:“Like the Hospice, we are proud to serve the local community, so our charity partnership with NI Hospice and Children’s Hospice is very close to the hearts of many of our employees. This half-year fundraising total will help Hospice’s important mission to make a real impact for babies, children, and adults with life-limiting illnesses.”