Cruise Liner 'Spirit of Adventure' departs Lough Foyle

By Ronan DohertyContributor
Published 17th May 2024, 08:26 BST
Strabane photographer Ronan Doherty photographed the cruise liner 'Spirit of Adventure' as she departed Lough Foyle and moves beyond Shroove Lighthouse into open water.

On Sunday, May 19 one of the most eco-friendly ships in the world, World Explorer chartered by Rivages du Monde, will make a return visit to Lisahally following her stint in Antarctica.

