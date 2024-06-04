Derry author to compere DB Cooper Expo in Seattle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry-based author and speaker Jude Morrow has been selected to compere the highly anticipated CooperCon Expo 2024, an annual event dedicated to the ongoing investigation of the infamous DB Cooper case, the only unsolved commercial aircraft hijacking in history. The event will be held at the Museum of Flight in Seattle from 15th to 17th November 2024.

On the 24th of November, 1971, a man calling himself 'Dan Cooper' purchased a one-way plane ticket for the 30-minute flight between Portland and Seattle. Whilst the aircraft was preparing for takeoff, Cooper informed the flight crew with notes that he was armed with a bomb in his briefcase. He demanded $200,000 in cash, four parachutes, and a refuelling truck upon landing. After receiving the money and the parachutes, the passengers were released and Cooper ordered the Boeing 727 to fly towards Reno, Nevada. Between Seattle and Reno the hijacker jumped from the aircraft and was never captured, or conclusively identified.

Jude's entry into the Cooper investigative circles began when researching, writing, and releasing his novel 'Dan Cooper'.

The CooperCon Expo, organised by renowned DB Cooper investigator Eric Ulis, has garnered significant attention, including a feature in the 2022 Netflix series *DB Cooper: Where Are You?*. This year's conference promises to be an extraordinary gathering of experts and enthusiasts, featuring former FBI agents, citizen sleuths, passengers of Northwest Orient Flight 305, and families of individuals accused of being the mysterious hijacker.

Jude Morrow at CooperCon 2023

Jude Morrow, known for his insightful and engaging presentation style, will guide attendees through a series of discussions, presentations, and panels over the three-day event. Morrow’s involvement is expected to enhance the experience for all participants, providing a cohesive and stimulating atmosphere for the exchange of ideas and theories.

“We are thrilled to have Jude Morrow join us as our compere for this year's CooperCon Expo,” said Eric Ulis. “His unique perspective and dynamic presence will undoubtedly enrich the event, creating an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.”

Whilst the event is being hosted in Seattle, local people can join the event by registering for the livestream.