Derry Bahá’ís celebrate birth of the founder of the faith Bahá’u’lláh

Last Wednesday the Verbal Arts Centre hosted the annual celebration for the Founder of the Bahá’í Faith, Bahá’u’lláh and His Forerunner, the Báb.

Organised by the Local Spiritual Assembly of Derry~Londonderry the programme consisted of songs, readings, stories and discussion on practical ways of establishing permanent peace and unity for the human race.

The Chairman of the Local Assembly, Carmel Irandoost, began by welcoming those present and said: “We are all members of one human family, who inherited one planet. Difference is unique to every baby born but Unity, as members of one human family, is not an accident.

"It’s a choice we make through education and example to our children and young people, nurturing them with values, such as truthfulness, patience, forgiveness, tolerance, trustworthiness, humility and freedom from all prejudices.

"Service to humankind is our aim. Tonight you will hear words from both the Founder and His Forerunner, as well as their lives. What is important is how we might transform our own lives and our own city. I’ll now share what Bahá’ís are trying to do around the world in well over 100,000 places.

“Bahá’ís are seeking to gain an ever more profound understanding of Bahá’u’lláh’s teachings and to apply them to the needs of their society.

"They are committed to the prosperity of all, recognising that the welfare of individuals rests in the welfare of society at large. They are loyal citizens who avoid partisanship and the fierce contest for worldly power and wealth. Instead, they are focused on transcending differences, harmonising perspectives, and promoting the use of consultation for making decisions.

"In places where growing numbers are helping to build communities of this character, the power to transform people’s social existence, as well as their inner lives, is becoming increasingly visible....”

Ms Irandoost then introduced the Deputy Mayor Alderman Niree McMorris, who expressed her admiration for what the local Baha’i Community has been striving to do for almost 60 years.

“Good evening everyone. It is a real pleasure and an honour to be with you today as we come together to celebrate the Bahá’í Faith — a faith that continues to inspire unity, peace, and service across the world and right here in our own community.

"Since the early 1970s, the Bahá’í community has been an important part of life in Londonderry, working with quiet dedication to promote understanding, education, and friendship among people of all backgrounds.

"At times when our city faced challenge and division, you offered a message of hope - that we are all one human family, and that our shared future depends on kindness, cooperation, and respect.

Derry Bahá’ís have celebrated the birth of the founder of the faith Bahá’u’lláh

"Your commitment to building a better community - especially through youth empowerment and service - is deeply valued.

"On behalf of Derry City and Strabane District Council, I want to thank you for your enduring contribution to our civic and spiritual life, and to offer my warmest greetings and best wishes to the Bahá’í community for the year ahead. May it be a year filled with peace, joy, and continued progress in your service to humanity.

"Thank you, and congratulations on this celebration of faith, unity, and hope.”