The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council has launched the new edition of the ‘World On Your Doorstep’ booklet.

Councillor Ruairí McHugh unveiled the new booklet in the Mayor’s Parlour, where he was joined by Dr Mukesh Chugh of The Indian Hindu Association, Iain Palin of the Bahá’í Community and Dr Sameh Hassan of North West Islamic Association.

The publication includes a synopsis of services offered by groups that support members of the ethnic communities here in the city, as well as their contact details.

The publication also contains details of organisations which run events to inform the local community and bring people together.