Derry councillors speak of personal loss as they back White Butterfly Foundation baby memorial in cemetery

Local councillors have backed plans for a memorial in Derry City Cemetery to support mothers who have experienced baby loss.

The White Butterfly Foundation have requested permission to erect a memorial in the cemetery’s Garden of Angels in support of families that have suffered baby loss or the loss of a child.

The request was approved at a meeting of Derry City & Strabane District Council Environment and Regeneration Committee on Wednesday last.

DUP Alderman Julie Middleton said it was fitting the application was being made during Baby Loss Awareness Week (9–15 October 2025).

“This week has been about remembering, it's been about standing together with every parent - mother or father - who has experienced loss and to remind those who have faced such a devastating loss that you are not alone and you do not need to walk this path alone,” she said.

Ald. Middleton spoke of her own personal experience as she backed the memorial plans.

"Could I please ask that it be relayed back to the Foundation that when they are speaking with families and doing their consultation that they consider including miscarriage as part of the memorial?

"Often the mothers and fathers of those who have suffered early pregnancy loss and miscarriage loss don't have a physical place to reflect and to grieve and to remember and I know this because I am ‘one-in-four’.”

Selina Casey, founder of White Butterfly Foundation, First Minister Michelle O’Neill; deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly; Cathy Martin, vice chair of White Butterfly Foundation board.

Sinn Féin Councillor Emma McGinley said her own family had been affected by baby loss very recently. And she said it was important the impact on bereaved fathers is included in any memorial.

"I know from our experience in my family...it's a wee bit emotional because this weekend is the first anniversary of the passing of my nephew - it's something that we have to recognise but I think it's also important that the impact it has on fathers is sometimes not recognised as much in the wider family circle,” she said.

On October 10 The White Butterfly Foundation visited the Guildhall to raise awareness of the impact of miscarriage, baby loss, and neonatal death.

The Derry woman who founded the organisation, Selina Casey said: “Losing a baby is one of the most profound and isolating experiences a parent can endure. The White Butterfly Foundation exists to provide comfort, healing, and hope—and to make sure every family knows they are not alone in their grief.”

At the committee meeting on Wednesday DC&SDC Head of Environment Conor Canning, provided members with details of the memorial proposal.

“The Foundation will engage directly with local families to design and make the installation which will then be erected for display within the garden of Angels within the cemetery.

"The Foundation are working regionally on this initiative and most recently have had exhibitions in Belfast and the Guildhall.

"The Cemetery team have reviewed the application and are content that the proposed Memorial complies with the requirements as set out in the Cemetery Management Manual and that space can be identified within the Cemetery to accommodate the installation,” he stated.

The Foundation will meet all of the costs associated with the installation and maintenance of the piece.