Derry family takes part in 10th BMX "Santa Cruise" to raise money for children’s heart charity ECHO

Over 800 BMX riders dressed as Santa are expected at “Santa Cruise 10”, a fundraising BMX ride through Central London on Saturday 14 December to raise money for the Evelina Children’s Heart Organisation (ECHO). The Wright family from Derry and the BMX community have raised over £180,000 for ECHO over the last 10 years.

10-year-old Tommy Wright who inspired his dad Stephane, 51, to organise the first Santa Cruise is taking part, along with his dad, mum Karen and his sister Caitlin, 15. The Wright family live in Drumahoe, Derry.

They are raising money for ECHO, which provides support for children and young people with heart conditions and their families.

A number of celebrities from the BMX world are taking part in the ride, including World No.2 ranked BMXer Sarah Jane Nichols, Olympic BMX bronze medalist Declan Brooks and elite BMXer Billy Luckhurst.

Niall Kelly, Caitlin Wright & Tommy Wright at Santa Cruise 9 in 2023

Stephane set up the fundraising ride 10 years ago to help the charity after his son Tommy had a near fatal heart attack when he was a baby. This year, his wife Karen and children Tommy, 10 and Caitlin, 15, will be taking part in the Santa Cruise.

Tommy had keyhole surgery at the Evelina Hospital when he was three years old to fix his heart. He made a full recovery and is now an energetic ten-year-old who loves cycling and football! Stephane and his family are travelling to London from their home in Drumahoe, Derry, to take part.

“We feel so lucky that Tommy survived. I know other families who were on a ward with us whose children didn’t,” said Stephane. “I want to do everything I can to help ECHO as they do so much to help families going through a tough time.”

Over 800 BMX riders in fancy dress are expected for this year’s fundraising ride, which starts at Leake Street, London Waterloo at 1030am. All the riders dress in Christmas fancy dress – the majority dress as Santa, but there will also be elves, reindeer, snowmen, and the odd grinch!

Tommy Wright on his bike at Santa Cruise 9 in 2023

The BMX riders will stop at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital delivering gifts for children with heart conditions spending Christmas in hospital. Byron Gold and the Stratford East Singers will sing to the children from the balcony of the Evelina hospital to get everyone into the festive spirit, while BMXer “Hot Dog” will compère. The riders will then continue their eight mile ride around central London, taking in many of London’s landmarks and bridges.

The Santa Cruise is now organised by volunteers John and Kerry Westbrook, who spend months planning the event and organising raffle prizes to raise money for ECHO.

“When we go to the hospital and see the smiles on the kids faces, all the hard work is worth it,” said organiser John.

ECHO provides a wide range of support to children with heart conditions and their families. Support includes parent support, cardiac antenatal classes, hospital equipment and bereavement support.

Over the last ten years, Stephane and the BMX community have raised over £180,000 for ECHO, which has made a huge difference to the small charity.

“We are so grateful to John, Kerry, Stephane and and all the wonderful BMX community for their support over the last decade,” said Samantha Johnson, Chief Executive at ECHO. “They have raised a phenomenal amount of money, allowing us to support thousands of children with special hearts and their families.”

To support the Santa Cruise, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/bmx-life-santa-cruise-10