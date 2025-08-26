Derry job seekers encouraged to attend Jobs Fair in the Foyle Arena

Derry job seekers will have a chance to speak directly with prospective employers at a special event planned for the Foyle Arena next month.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Derry Job Fair on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 is a chance for individuals to chat to employers, learn about vacancies that exist in the Council area and enhance their employment prospects through practical advice and support.

The Job Fair is being hosted by the Department for Communities (DfC) and the Derry and Strabane Labour Market Partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, said that the event was an ideal chance for individuals to chat to employers, to learn more about the vacancies that exist in the Council area and to enhance their employment prospects through practical advice and support.

Foyle Arena

"The Derry Job Fair will feature a diverse mix of employers from a range of sectors all under one roof including manufacturing, health and social care, retail and pharmacy and technology," said the Mayor.

"Those in attendance can also avail of practical support on how to enhance your employability and make a successful application through CV and interview advice.

"Whether you are currently out of work or just considering the next step in your career journey, I would encourage you to attend so you can make informed choices about your next career move,” Councillor McHugh added.

The Job Fair will take place from 11am to 2pm and admission is free. For further information on the event email the [email protected] address.