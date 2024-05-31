Derry now a ‘Destination’ city, says hotelier as cross-border tourism trebles in ten years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Northern Ireland city of Derry, a historic walled city, has been enjoying a tourism rebound, with increased visitors from the Republic of Ireland turning it into a must-visit city. This exciting trend is, however, supported by a study conducted jointly by Ulster University and Dublin City University, which indicated that cross-border tourism has more than tripled in the last decade. In 2023, there were 1.3 million visits from the South and only 400,000 in 2013, respectively.

Brendan Duddy, a local hotelier based in Derry, provides anecdotal backing with a smile. Speaking to Belfast Live in a recent interview, he said 'It has grown tremendously, year by year'.

Duddy, who oversees several hotels in both Derry and the North Coast, has noticed a rapid increase over the past few years, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the restrictions on the movement imposing limitations on travelling internationally, the locals spent their time exploring their home country.

The authors of the Ulster University study said: “Notwithstanding some public commentary that many people from the Republic of Ireland never travel to NI”, the number of tourists that visited Northern Ireland has “increased dramatically” in the previous decade alone.

“In 2013, on average, less than 100,000 cross-border trips were made per quarter, a figure that has grown to over 300,000 in 2023. In the years following the pandemic, over 200,000 trips per quarter have been recorded.”

Mr Duddy said: "There has been a massive increase over the last three or four years, just increasing year-on-year with people coming, you know, from all parts of Ireland up here.”

"You know, they know they're welcome, they know the pricing is good, they know the food's good. There's a lot that's 100%.

Duddy, a man with 25 years of hotel business experience, seems shocked at the broader dispersion. He shared his observation of how he has been getting visitors from Cork, Waterford, and even Dublin – people from much further afield than before. Although it was limited to Donegal and the surrounding region, it has drawn a much wider audience recently.

It cannot be disputed that the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects impacted the situation as people had to travel within their regions due to restrictions. However, it is still possible to identify infrastructure development as a factor that contributed to the result in one way or another. The improved transport network, especially the roads between Derry and Belfast, has made it easily accessible and therefore, Derry is a suitable place to visit. Duddy also believes that positive word of mouth is another key factor.

Other aspects that make Derry a unique city and its strategic position also help boost its popularity as a tourist destination. Due to its fine environment, it is an appropriate place to stay while visiting other places. The idea is to make Derry a tourism and economic hub.

Mr Duddy also contributed to the situation's progress by emphasising that Derry is a beautiful location and an excellent base for visiting Donegal, Buncrana, Moville, and other exciting places in the vicinity.

This is good news for people like Duddy and the entire tourism sector. This means that the whole city’s overall economy will be boosted. People worldwide are starting to know Derry's cultural and historical significance and open-armed welcome. Derry has a lot to offer visitors, from the historical city walls to mouthwatering cuisines, making one’s visit enjoyable. This surge in the number of tourists visiting the city means that the city is well poised to grow its market share and further cement its status as one of the most preferred tourist destinations on the island of Ireland.