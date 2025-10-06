Development Trusts NI to host community wealth building event in Derry

A major conference on community wealth building will take place in Derry this month, focusing on opportunities to strengthen the North West’s economy.

The event, organised by Development Trusts NI (DTNI), will be held at The Playhouse on Wednesday, October 15.

It also aims to focus on supporting local communities by strengthening their existing public service business and developing new business opportunities.

Keynote speakers include Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald MLA and Neil McInroy of The Democracy Collaborative, alongside local organisations, and community leaders.

Elisha McCallion of DTNI said: “Bringing this conference to Derry gives us the chance to have a real conversation about how communities can take greater control over their own futures."

“Community wealth building is about people, businesses, and public bodies working together to create good jobs, attract investment, and build a wealth generating economy that supports and meets the needs of local communities.

“It’s also about helping local groups strengthen their business acumen, raise investment, and bring in additional resources for the long term.

“For the North West, this is a huge opportunity to strengthen the local economy in a way that benefits everyone, and to show how Derry can lead the way on these ideas.”

Margaret Craig of DTNI added: “DTNI has spent 15 years supporting communities to lead on economic and social projects that make a real difference in people’s lives.

“This conference is a chance to celebrate what has been achieved, hear from other communities, and explore practical ideas that can help the North West’s economy and communities to thrive.

“It’s about connecting people, sharing experiences, and building on what’s already working locally, so we can create new opportunities in the North West.

“We hope the event inspires everyone involved to take those ideas forward and make a real difference in the city and region as a whole.”

The conference will run from 9am to 3.30pm, with time for people to meet, talk, and share ideas throughout the day.

DTNI was established in 2010 to serve as a network and advocate for community anchor organisations across the North.

Born from the collective efforts of community-led groups, we champion the principles of community development and social economy, following the successful models seen in England, Scotland, and Wales.

For more information or to register for DTNI25, visit www.dtni.org.uk