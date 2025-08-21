Dozens to take part in Tour de Foyle fundraiser for North West Methodist Mission in Derry

The North West Methodist Mission are gearing up for their annual Tour de Foyle cycle fundraiser which will set off from Ebrington this weekend.

Dozens of intrepid cyclists will set off from the former parade ground at 8am on Saturday.

They will make their way north along the river and lough as far as Magilligan, before crossing to Greencastle by ferry, and returning southwards to Derry.

Whilst online registrations have now closed people wishing to take part can still sign up between 7am to 7.45am on the morning of the 80 kilometres bike ride.

A fun and inclusive family cycle for young riders and their families, meanwhile, will be taking place from 10am with 5K and 10K route options available.

The 5K route runs from Ebrington to the Foyle Bridge and back while the 10k route runs from Ebrington to Strathfoyle and back.

Designed for kids of all ages and abilities entry is £12 per person with every child getting a medal at the finish.

The Mission said the event would not be possible without the support of the participants, community and local sponsors.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the local businesses who generously sponsored our Tour de Foyle fundraiser. Your support makes it possible for us to continue providing vital care and services to those in need at our Men’s Hostel and Clarendon Shelter.

“Without your generosity, we simply could not do this work. Together, we are making a real difference in the lives of people experiencing homelessness in our community,” it said.